Suzanne Mary Schaab, 77, and David Martin Schaab, 78, of Swansboro, NC, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Sue and Dave grew up in Fort Wayne, and spent the last 15 years in Swansboro, NC accumulating many dear, life-long friends in both places and along the way. Suzanne was the daughter of the late Arthur Jacob and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Smith. Dave was the son of the late John E. and Helene G. Schaab. Dave and Sue were members of St. Mildred's Catholic Church in Swansboro, NC. Sue was a smashing tile player and an avid yogi. She enjoyed reading, walking on the beach and wine with friends. Dave enjoyed weekly beers with the boys, watching Xavier basketball, and bicycling. But most of all they loved being a mother, a father, a grandmother and a grandfather.

Dave and Sue are survived by their son, Ron Schaab; daughters, Sandra Schaab, Heather (Nick) Payne; and sons, Jon Schaab, Ben (Sheila) Schaab and Jay (Diane) Schaab; 15 beautiful grandchildren; four even more beautiful great-grandchildren; and siblings to Sue, Brenda (Randy) Rowe, Kathy Smith, and Thomas Smith and siblings to Dave, Edward (Margaret) Schaab, William (Sally) Schaab, and Karen Saum.

Service is 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Mildred's Catholic Church, 653 Old Hammock Road, Swansboro, NC 28254 with calling one-hour prior at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mildred's Catholic Church, 616 East Sabiston Drive, Swansboro, NC, 28584-9674.

