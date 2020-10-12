Sylvia Hall

Sylvia Baysden Hall, 77, of Richlands, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

She was the beloved wife of Bert Mattocks Hall. They shared 57 years of marriage together. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Born in Onslow County, she was the daughter of the late Royce N. Baysden and Martha Brown Baysden. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brothers, Dalton Baysden and Bradford Baysden; sister, Betty Jean Batchelor; nephew, David Baysden; father-in-law, Jack Hall; and mother-in-law, Kathleen Heath Hall.

Sylvia graduated from Richlands High School and Miller-Motte College in Wilmington where she earned a degree in business. After college graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Bert, and lived in several towns in North Carolina before settling in Snow Hill. She was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church in Snow Hill. While living in Snow Hill, she developed friendships that she cherished.

After 30 years, they returned to the Hall Family Farm in Richlands and joined First Christian Church. Sylvia enjoyed church activities, cooking, and reconnecting with childhood friends. However, her greatest passions were her family and serving the Lord.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Bert Mattocks Hall; sons, Brian Mattocks Hall (Sonya) of Greenville and Mark Brendan Hall (Christie) of Winterville; daughter, Erin Hall Bruce (Robert) of Jacksonville; grandsons, Daniel Mattocks Hall, Carter Brendan Hall, and Parker Brian Hall; granddaughter, Savanna LeAnne Hall; brother-in-law, Marshall Batchelor; sister-in-law Melba Baysden; and nieces, Belinda B. Harris, LaNell B. Johnson, and Lisa B. Tisone.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Sylvia's caregivers, Doris Ann Turner and Willie Mae Davis.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at First Christian Church, 124 Trott Road, Richlands, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the church, First Christian Church. She will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville. Social distancing measures will be in place and we ask that each attendee wear a mask to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy of NC, Inc., 620 N. West Street, Raleigh, NC 27600 or First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 124 Trott Road, Richlands, NC 28574.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store