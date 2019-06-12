Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Jones. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 (910)-347-2595 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Marie Heath Jones, age 76 wife of William Thomas "Bill" Jones Sr., and daughter of the late Hubert Paul Heath and Bernice Stocks Heath passed 06/10/2019 at her home in Onslow County.



She was born in Kinston, NC; Lenoir County on January 22, 1943.



Mother of William T. Jones Jr. "Billy" and spouse Rosolyn English Jones, Kurt Jones Sr. and spouse Betty Jarman Jones, and Daughter Tammie Marie Jones Keily and spouse Joseph "Joey" Keily as well as her ex son in law, Danny Thomas Sr. and wife Grace Griselda Contreras Thomas.



Grandchildren include William T. Jones III and spouse Bethany Taylor Jones, Julie Jones Flemming and spouse Michael Flemming, Kurt Jones Jr. and spouse Casey



Great Grandchildren include: William Jones IV "Will", Cara, and Eliza children of William and Bethany Jones. Gracen and Waylon children of Julie and Michael Flemming. Trey and Brantley, children of Kurt Jr. and Casey Jones; and Peyton Ashlee daughter of Danny Jr. and Tiffany Thomas.



Surviving sisters include: Ruth Heath Brown Ward Pate Masters and deceased brother in law Gary Masters, Rena Joyce Heath Byrd Maiori Peterson and deceased brother in law Pete Peterson also referred to as her "Bro", Doris Heath Griffin and brother in law Bryant "Butch" Griffin.



Surviving brothers include: Cranford A. Heath and wife Jennie Jones (double sister in law) and late brother Curtis Paul Heath.



Deceased sisters include: Frances Heath Thompson and Carol Heath Taylor aka Mrs. Leroy Taylor Sr. and a cousin (considered a brother) is Lindsay Lucas and wife Viola Smith Lucas, still surviving.



Nieces and Nephews are Donna Gail Thompson (deceased), Pam Thompson Marovich, Randy Thompson, Leroy Taylor Jr., Ricky Taylor, Deborah "Debbie" Taylor Batista, Cynthia "Cindy" Taylor Gray aka Mrs. Donnie Gray now deceased; Theresa Lynn Heath Taylor, Clarissa Heath Cannon, Cranford A. Heath Jr., Frankie, Perry, David and Jimmy Brown, Karen Ward Marshburn (now deceased) late wife of Garrett Marshburn, Bobby Pate; Robert and Michelle Peterson, Jimmy Byrd, Joey and Patty Maiori, Curtis P. Heath Jr. B.J. Griffin, Tuesday Griffin, Amanda Griffin, Shaun Griffin and a very special nephew that was also like a child, Marc Jones and spouse Jessica Pittman Jones and their child Ashleigh Jones.



Most treasured friends other than her family are Gladys Allen Young (now deceased), Carol Whaley Thomas, Annette King Smith, Maxine Smith King, Polly Thomas, Sharon James (now deceased), and Sue Whaley Heath; and many more loved ones that she wanted to name but the list goes too far.



Though she loves God with her heart, mind, and soul she was an inactive member of Union Chapel Christian Church.



A funeral service will be held Thursday June 13, 2019, 11:00am at Johnson Funeral Home Jacksonville with entombment at Onslow Memorial Park.



A visitation will be held Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

