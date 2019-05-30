MAPLE HILL - Sylvia Mae Williams Phillips, 80, of Maple Hill died May 25, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Maple Hill with burial following at Williams cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Curlie Ann Gibson, Lola Sabrina Phillips, both of Maple Hill, Jessie Mae Pickett of Fayetteville; and son, George W. Phillips of Maple Hill.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 30 to May 31, 2019