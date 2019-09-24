Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Sylvester. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EMERALD ISLE - Sylvia Dawkins Sylvester, 78, of Emerald Isle, NC went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Sylvia was born in Laurinburg, NC on June 20, 1941; to Ralph and Addie Dawkins. She was the oldest of five children. The family moved to Cordova, where Sylvia grew up and graduated high school. She earned a teaching scholarship and attended East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, and later earned a Master of Library Science degree. Sylvia began her teaching career at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools, Camp Lejeune, NC as a Media Specialist. She also taught in Jacksonville, NC: English and Journalism at White Oak High School, Media Specialist at Bell Fork Elementary School, English at Onslow Academy and Coastal Carolina Community College. Throughout Sylvia's teaching career she developed lifelong relationships with many teaching colleagues and students.

While a longtime member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, NC, she taught adult and children's Sunday School classes, and was involved in prayer groups and bible studies. She was currently a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church in Swansboro, NC, and of Crystal Coast Community Bible Study, where she participated as a Core Leader. Sylvia was also a longtime member of The Onslow Cotillion, Les Bon Vivants Supper Club, Jacksonville Country Club, and Cape Carteret Friends of the Library.

Sylvia raised her two daughters in a loving, Christian home, and made many sacrifices to provide for her family. She made a point to instill good manners, high morals, and the love of God in her daughters. She never hesitated to tell others how proud she was of her girls. She was a true woman of God, and her household was centered around Jesus Christ. Sylvia had a warm, radiant smile, a twinkle in her eye, and was a true Southern Lady. She was genuine, kind, compassionate, and purposely made connections with people to make them feel valued.

Sylvia was married to Leon Ward Sylvester Jr. from Richlands, NC, for twenty-one years. Together they made their new home Emerald Isle, NC, and those were the best years of her life. They enjoyed travelling together as well as spending time with friends and family. Sylvia especially enjoyed spending time with her husband and with their blended family of four children, spouses, and grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her eight grandchildren, who were the apple of her eye, and brought so much love and excitement into her home.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Leon Ward Sylvester Jr. of Emerald Isle, NC; parents John Ralph Dawkins Jr. and Addie Ellon Dawkins of Cordova, NC; and brother William Michael Dawkins of Fayetteville, GA. Sylvia is survived by her children, Cheryl Fulp Newman (Perry), of Wilmington, NC; Jennifer Fulp Fulford (Robbie) of Winston Salem, NC; Leon Ward Sylvester III (Lindsay) of Richlands, NC; and Mary Beth Hargett (Will), of Greenville, NC. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Perry Elizabeth and Ellis Rae Newman of Wilmington, NC; Fleming Leigh Fulford of Winston Salem, NC; Anna Rebecca Hargett of Richmond, Virginia; Leon Ward Sylvester IV of Wilmington, NC; Sallie Lee Sylvester of Nashville, TN; William Bryan Hargett IV of Greenville, NC; and John Hayden Sylvester of Chapel Hill, NC. She is also survived by her sister Jenny Dawkins Williams (Doug) of Rockingham, NC; John Ralph Dawkins III (Carolyn) of Rockingham, NC; Howard Thomas Dawkins (Dougla) of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law Janet Dawkins of Fayetteville, GA; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of Sylvia's life at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, NC. Visitation will take place before the celebration of life in the sanctuary beginning at 11:30 am. Following the service, a graveside service will be held at the Sylvester Cemetery in Richlands, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Crystal Coast Hospice House, PO Box 640, Newport, NC, 28570, in memory of Sylvia Sylvester.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

