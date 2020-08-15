Sylvia Williams

Sylvia Edwards Williams, 59, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. A private burial will be held.

Survivors include: her daughters, Krystle Williams and Karyn Jones, both of Richlands, and Kourtney Williams of Virginia; sister Sherri Mobley of Richlands; and brothers Shelton Edwards of Orange Park, FL and Steve Edwards of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

