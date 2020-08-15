1/
Sylvia Williams
Sylvia Edwards Williams, 59, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. A private burial will be held.
Survivors include: her daughters, Krystle Williams and Karyn Jones, both of Richlands, and Kourtney Williams of Virginia; sister Sherri Mobley of Richlands; and brothers Shelton Edwards of Orange Park, FL and Steve Edwards of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
