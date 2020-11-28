1/
Tamiko Ifland
Tamiko Ifland, a longtime resident of Jacksonville, NC died unexpectedly on November 19, 2020 at the age of 85 while living in Raleigh, NC.
Tamiko is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ifland (Kevin Sanderson) and granddaughters, Erin Sanderson (John Zugelder), Claire Sanderson Poe (Carson Poe), 2 great grandchildren and two brothers. She is predeceased by two sisters and a brother.
Tamiko was born in Osaka, Japan on October 24, 1935 and lived in Hiroshima, an atomic bomb survivor. She met Reinel Ifland, they married in 1958 and moved to the United States. Four years later they welcomed their only child Barbara.
Tami was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking all types of food and hosting holiday feasts for friends and family. She took much joy in preparing her families favorite Japanese dishes all seasoned with love. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
A private internment service is scheduled on December 4 at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery. Donations may be offered to the Duke Cancer Clinic in Durham, NC.
http://www.dukecancerinstitute.org/give and Transitions LifeCare in Cary, NC https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/learn-more/.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
