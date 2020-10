Or Copy this URL to Share

Tammy Smith Hernandez, 56, of Jacksonville died Oct. 17, 2020, at her home.

Services will be private.

Survivors include husband, Miguel Hernandez of the home; son, Michael Hernandez of Barstow, California; brother, Will Smith of Palmersville, Georgia; and sisters, Susie Thompson of Valdosta, Georgia, Leannie Royal of St. Marys, Georgia.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



