Tara Chaneese Israel Lennon, 48, of Jacksonville died March 16, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include husband, Brian Keith Lennon of Jacksonville; children, Kiara Perkins, Carleton Perkins, both of New York City; mother, Miriam Nelson Israel of Manassas, Virginia; and sisters, Relda White-Weagant of Oak Harbor, Washington, Iselchyresse Israel-Megahan of Wilmington, Nicole Overton of Manassas Park, Virginia, Monique Israel-Lilakos of Alexandria, Virginia.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019