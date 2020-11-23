Ted Shepard, 62, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.
Born on February 1, 1958 in Key West, FL, he was a son of the late Riley Luke and Mary Lena Millis Shepard. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Nicholas Anderson Shepard and a brother, Riley Luke "R.L." Shepard, Jr. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Sneads Ferry and retired from Time-Warner Cable in 2019.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara "B.J." Shepard of the home; daughter, Brooke Shepard and husband Wayne Hintergardt of Oregon; step-daughter, Melissa Wrench and husband Clark of Dunn; step-son, Xan Irvin and wife Haley of Saraland, AL; brother, Carl Edward Shepard and wife Martha of Sneads Ferry; sister, Mary Ann Callans and husband Jim of Sneads Ferry; two nephews, Farron Shepard and wife Sandy, Duane Shepard, both of Sneads Ferry; two nieces, Tracie Morris and husband Randy of Florida, Allison Tutherow and husband Brian of Verona; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-nieces & great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church with Pastor Danny McLamb and Pastor Tommy Yopp officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 4 pm until 5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to H2O Ministries; PO Box 387; Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.
