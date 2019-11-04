Teresa Lynn McClellan Fitch, 53, of Jacksonville died Nov. 3, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include children, Ryan Young, Michael Fitch, both of Jacksonville, Alvaro Gaitan of Durham; parents, Terry and Pat McClellan of Jacksonville; and sister, Samantha McClellan Moore of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
