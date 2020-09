Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Terri's life story with friends and family

Share Terri's life story with friends and family

MAPLE HILL - Terri Louise Kearney, 64, of Maple Hill died Sept. 11, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include husband, Edward Michael Kearney of the home; and son, Robert Johnson of Ohio.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store