RICHLANDS - Terry L. Hancock, 52, of Richlands died May 11, 2019.
Services will be private.
Survivors include wife, Melva J. Hancock; children, Jennifer, Michael, both of Hallsville, Texas, Mariya of Jacksonville, Mary of Richlands, Terry Jr. of Warner Robins, Georgia, Deanna, Lacey, Ace, Triston, AIden, all of the home; mother, Linda Vasil of Richlands; and brothers, Toby Dozier of Florida, Westley Vasil of Fayetteville.
Arrangements by Davis Funeral Home, Wilmington.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2019