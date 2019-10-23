BEULAVILLE - Terry "Mike" Raynor, 64, of Beulaville died Oct. 20, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday at Maready family cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Linda Raynor; son, Michael Raynor; daughter, Ashley Raynor, all of Beulaville; sisters, Phyllis Miller of Hampstead, Mavis Raynor of Endzel, Indiana, Diane Barnette of Jacksonville; and brothers, B.L. Raynor of Beulaville, Chris Raynor of Hampstead.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019