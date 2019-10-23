Terry Raynor

Service Information
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-4678
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Maready family cemetery
Beulaville, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEULAVILLE - Terry "Mike" Raynor, 64, of Beulaville died Oct. 20, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday at Maready family cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Linda Raynor; son, Michael Raynor; daughter, Ashley Raynor, all of Beulaville; sisters, Phyllis Miller of Hampstead, Mavis Raynor of Endzel, Indiana, Diane Barnette of Jacksonville; and brothers, B.L. Raynor of Beulaville, Chris Raynor of Hampstead.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.