Thaddeus Lee Moore, 77, of Kenansville, died June 20, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at noon Tuesday at Church of God and True Holiness with burial following at Hall Family Cemetary in Beulaville.
Survivors include wife, Patricia Moore; sons, Thaddeus Moore of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Dexter Moore of Greensboro; brother, Robert Moore of Kenansville; sisters Mary Aiken of Charlotte, Dora Davis of Fayetteville, and Mary Waymon of Kenansville.
Visitations will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the Church of God and True Holiness.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 22 to June 23, 2019