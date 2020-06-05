Or Copy this URL to Share

SYRACUSE, New York - Thelma Banks Ferlenda, 83, of Syracuse, New York, died May 24, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include sons, Mark, Gregory, Christopher Ferlenda; daughter, Lisa Ferlenda, all of Syracuse; and sisters, Jennie Humphrey of Jacksonville and Mary Ann Sharpe of Hubert.

Arrangements by Butler-Badman Funeral Home, Syracuse.



