Theo Sealey

Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-4678
BEULAVILLE - Theo Claude "Bill" Sealey, 61, of Beulaville died March 5, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Maranatha PFWB Church, Beulaville with interment at Thigpen-Whaley Cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include sisters, Earline Whaley, Dorothy Speight, both of Beulaville; and brother, Gene Sealey of Griffin, Georgia.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
