Obituary



He was born in Pop City, NC on September 15, 1932 to Henry Marvin and Viola Shackelford Mercer. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, brother Marvin Jr., and daughter in law, Sharon McCauley Mercer.

Ted was raised in rural Wilson County, surrounded by a large family of relatives that lived one mile in each direction from the family owned country store and lumber business that served as the hub of their community. Ted graduated High School from Oak Ridge Military School, where he met his future wife Evelyn Mills, a student at Woman's College in Greensboro. Ted went on to Carolina from 1951-1954, where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. He and his new bride were stationed in France. He served his adopted hometown of Richlands as Mayor from 1961-1963. He was a member of Richlands United Methodist Church. He was an insurance agent for most of his career. Ted was a gentleman and a man of integrity and good humor, whether in business or with his buddies enjoying any of the many games he loved. He especially loved the game of Golf, and all that entails. He was a consummate joke/ story teller, many of which have been repeated over the years, most especially the last several days. He never met a stranger and no man was too little or too much in his eyes. Ted loved people and was truly interested in them. Ted loved his family and friends, and we loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Mills Mercer, of the home. They would have been married 65 years this September.

He is also survived by his sons, Ned (Patty) and Bill (Betsy) of Jacksonville, and John (Donna) of Emerald Isle. Grandchildren are Jordan (Kevin), Carly (Joe), Molly (Joey), John, Drew, Will, Danny (Stephanie), Summer and Lexi. Five Great-grandchildren.

We would like to extend special thanks to Eileen Jones, Deborah Cummings and Earth Miles for their devoted and continued care. We'd also like to thank Sharon Mitchell and Community Hospice for everything they did to provide peace and comfort.

The Funeral will be held Tuesday, May 28th at 2:00 pm at Richlands United Methodist Church, 101 E. Hargett St. Richlands, NC. The visitation will take place in the Sanctuary, starting at 1:00 pm. The service will be conducted by Pastor Michael Nelson.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Onslow Caregivers Inc., Hospice House for Onslow, PO Box 7304, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at

