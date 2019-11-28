Jacksonville – Theresa "Bebop" Brown Webb, 69, passed away on November 26, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Ms. Webb is survived by her son, David Webb and Stacy of Wilmington, NC; one daughter, Melissa Denson and Eric of Jacksonville, NC; four brothers, Ed Brown and Jo of Jacksonville, NC, Leland Brown and Linda of Jacksonville, NC, Wade Brown and Judy of Jacksonville, NC, and Gene Brown and Marlene of Jacksonville, NC; one sister-in-law, Jan Brown of Leland, NC; and four grandchildren, Justin, Olivia, Hylton, and Jackson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at Harris Creek Missionary Baptist.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019