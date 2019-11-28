Theresa Webb

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Webb.
Service Information
Harris Creek Mssnry Baptist Ch
698 Holly Shelter Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jacksonville – Theresa "Bebop" Brown Webb, 69, passed away on November 26, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Ms. Webb is survived by her son, David Webb and Stacy of Wilmington, NC; one daughter, Melissa Denson and Eric of Jacksonville, NC; four brothers, Ed Brown and Jo of Jacksonville, NC, Leland Brown and Linda of Jacksonville, NC, Wade Brown and Judy of Jacksonville, NC, and Gene Brown and Marlene of Jacksonville, NC; one sister-in-law, Jan Brown of Leland, NC; and four grandchildren, Justin, Olivia, Hylton, and Jackson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at Harris Creek Missionary Baptist.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.