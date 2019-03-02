Obituary

Thomas Wayne Amis, 82, Jacksonville, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

He is survived by two daughters, Anita Lancaster of Jacksonville and Laura Amis-Lupton of Pascagoula, Mississippi; three sons, Robert Lancaster and Mark Amis, both of Jacksonville, and Scott Amis of Gulf

Breeze, Florida; sister Gwen Harrell of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

