Thomas Lawrence Block Jr., 70, of Jacksonville died May 15, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Assembly of God Church, Jacksonville.
Survivors include wife, Bonnie Block of the home; daughters, Sasha Block Ramos of Puerto Rico, Tawnya Terry, Kristy Smith; son, Joshua Block, all of Jacksonville; sisters, Tracy Watts-Hill of Mississippi, Bernice Block, Sandy Hill, Joanna Duplessis; and brothers, Peter Hill, Richard Hill, all of Ohio.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2020
