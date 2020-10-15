Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWPORT - Thomas Patrick Foster Jr., 88, of Newport, died Oct. 13, 2020.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at Noon on Wednesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include daughter, Sue Knauer of Jacksonville; sons, Thomas Foster III of Georgetown, Texas, Gary Foster of Newport; and brothers, Bobby Foster, Jack Foster, Danny Foster, Jimmy Foster, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.





