MARSHALLBERG - Thomas "Tommy" Benton Lawrence, 66, of Marshallberg died Oct. 13, 2019, at Carteret Health Care.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be private.
Survivors include sister, Cheryl Ann Lawrence; brothers, James Elvin Lawrence, Kevin Lee Lawrence, all of Marshallberg.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019