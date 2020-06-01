Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Cornelius Manoski, 90, of Jacksonville died May 22, 2020, at his home.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial will be private.

Survivors include wife, Anna K. Manoski of the home; daughter, Michele Marie Ellison Whitehurst of Jacksonville; and son Thomas C. Manoski Jr. of Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

