Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Marapese. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 (910)-347-2595 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Piper" Marapese, 90, of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020, surrounded by his family and the immense love they have for him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Myrtle "Mimi" Horne Marapese; his parents, Antonio and Maria Marapese; his two sisters, Sylvia Falba and Florence Mora and six brothers, James Fundoots, Ralph Fundoots, Anthony Fundoots, Andy Fundoots, Hank Marapese and Andrew Marapese.

He is survived by his two beloved children, Michael Thomas Marapese (Nancy Burns and son Hobie) and Debora "Debbie" Lynn Marapese Pressley (Mike), grandchildren, Katherine Drew Marapese, Caroline Thomas Marapese, Bryan Overman (Lucianna Menendez and children Sebastian and Nathan), Julia Nicole Overman (fiancé Josiah Bennett), Natalie Maria Pressley, (all of Wilmington, NC), Sloan Marapese; two great-grandchildren of Beulaville, Christopher and Joseph; his faithful loving companion, Pamela "Pam" Plante of Jacksonville; brother-in-law, Hosea Horne Jr. of Richlands; sister-in-law, Martha Rivenbark (Jim) of Greensboro; his special niece, Iris Horne and her husband and Tom's best friend, Wade Horne of Richlands and nephew, Jeff Falba of West Pittsburg, PA as well as many other beloved nieces and nephews.

Thomas was born in West Pittsburg, Pa. on January 22, 1930, and lived there during his childhood. He joined the army at a young age, was stationed at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC where he became the General's personal med tech. It was in Washington, DC that he met and married his beloved wife Mimi. After his time spent in the army they relocated to West Pittsburg and started their family. In 1963, they moved to Jacksonville, NC, where he started Marapese Masonry Inc. and ran it very successfully with his son Michael, until he retired in 2013. He was known for his incredible work ethic, which he instilled in his children and grandchildren. He took pride in a job well done and was an outstanding provider for his family.

He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville (Catalyst Church) for over 40 years. Faith played a prominent role in his life and he loved the Lord. He would spend hours reading scriptures from his bible every morning, worshiped at church every week, enjoyed the services and performances put on by his church and traveled often to see Christian plays. Christmas was his favorite time of the year and he lit up with excitement to show off his elaborate light display to everyone that came to visit.

He loved traveling to West Pittsburg to visit his family, especially his sister Sadie but before returning home he wouldn't miss stopping by the casino to play the slots or catch a Steelers game. When he wasn't traveling to see family or gambling at the casinos, you could expect him to be working diligently in his garden or yard, helping his grandson with his masonry business, enjoying watching an old western "Gunsmoke" or watching/attending a sporting event. He loved watching his children and grandchildren playing sports and Natalie's performing and he rarely missed an event. Most importantly, everyone that met Thomas immediately liked him and commented on what a kind and sweet man he was to all. Most importantly, Thomas loved spending time with his family. His witty sense of humor always put a smile on everyone's face. He often joked around and told hilarious stories from his past. Nothing made him prouder or happier than his children and his grandchildren. He will be missed and loved by all and the world won't be as bright without him. We know he is resting peacefully with his wife, Mimi and the Lord.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service to honor Thomas will be held at noon on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Rev. Jason Brinker officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest next to his wife Myrtle at Onslow Memorial Park. Social distancing will be observed and there is enough room to do so and accommodate everyone who can attend.

Condolences may be left at

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.



Thomas "Piper" Marapese, 90, of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020, surrounded by his family and the immense love they have for him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Myrtle "Mimi" Horne Marapese; his parents, Antonio and Maria Marapese; his two sisters, Sylvia Falba and Florence Mora and six brothers, James Fundoots, Ralph Fundoots, Anthony Fundoots, Andy Fundoots, Hank Marapese and Andrew Marapese.He is survived by his two beloved children, Michael Thomas Marapese (Nancy Burns and son Hobie) and Debora "Debbie" Lynn Marapese Pressley (Mike), grandchildren, Katherine Drew Marapese, Caroline Thomas Marapese, Bryan Overman (Lucianna Menendez and children Sebastian and Nathan), Julia Nicole Overman (fiancé Josiah Bennett), Natalie Maria Pressley, (all of Wilmington, NC), Sloan Marapese; two great-grandchildren of Beulaville, Christopher and Joseph; his faithful loving companion, Pamela "Pam" Plante of Jacksonville; brother-in-law, Hosea Horne Jr. of Richlands; sister-in-law, Martha Rivenbark (Jim) of Greensboro; his special niece, Iris Horne and her husband and Tom's best friend, Wade Horne of Richlands and nephew, Jeff Falba of West Pittsburg, PA as well as many other beloved nieces and nephews.Thomas was born in West Pittsburg, Pa. on January 22, 1930, and lived there during his childhood. He joined the army at a young age, was stationed at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC where he became the General's personal med tech. It was in Washington, DC that he met and married his beloved wife Mimi. After his time spent in the army they relocated to West Pittsburg and started their family. In 1963, they moved to Jacksonville, NC, where he started Marapese Masonry Inc. and ran it very successfully with his son Michael, until he retired in 2013. He was known for his incredible work ethic, which he instilled in his children and grandchildren. He took pride in a job well done and was an outstanding provider for his family.He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville (Catalyst Church) for over 40 years. Faith played a prominent role in his life and he loved the Lord. He would spend hours reading scriptures from his bible every morning, worshiped at church every week, enjoyed the services and performances put on by his church and traveled often to see Christian plays. Christmas was his favorite time of the year and he lit up with excitement to show off his elaborate light display to everyone that came to visit.He loved traveling to West Pittsburg to visit his family, especially his sister Sadie but before returning home he wouldn't miss stopping by the casino to play the slots or catch a Steelers game. When he wasn't traveling to see family or gambling at the casinos, you could expect him to be working diligently in his garden or yard, helping his grandson with his masonry business, enjoying watching an old western "Gunsmoke" or watching/attending a sporting event. He loved watching his children and grandchildren playing sports and Natalie's performing and he rarely missed an event. Most importantly, everyone that met Thomas immediately liked him and commented on what a kind and sweet man he was to all. Most importantly, Thomas loved spending time with his family. His witty sense of humor always put a smile on everyone's face. He often joked around and told hilarious stories from his past. Nothing made him prouder or happier than his children and his grandchildren. He will be missed and loved by all and the world won't be as bright without him. We know he is resting peacefully with his wife, Mimi and the Lord.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service to honor Thomas will be held at noon on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Rev. Jason Brinker officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest next to his wife Myrtle at Onslow Memorial Park. Social distancing will be observed and there is enough room to do so and accommodate everyone who can attend.Condolences may be left at Johnsonfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close