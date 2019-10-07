HUBERT - Thomas Lee McMahan, 55, of Hubert died Oct. 7, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Survivors include mother, Barbara Jean Wallen; brother, Mike "Grubby" McMahan, both of the home; sisters, Linda Joanne Howell of Kernersville, West Virginia, Teresa Tabor of Columbus, Ohio, Dawn Wallace of Winston-Salem; son, Thomas Wayne McMahan; daughters, Rachel Boehanke, both of Newport, Melissa Campbell of Newport News, Virginia; and wife, Pam McMahan of Morehead City.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019