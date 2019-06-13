Thomas Frank Miller, 79 of Jacksonville NC, passed away on Saturday June 8, 2019, at Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro NC.
Thomas loved to hunt and fish, he was also a big football fan, and enjoyed spending time with family. He received a business administration degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1977 and also worked at Fairleigh Dickinson University as an operation manager of dental computer.
Thomas is preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy, parents Thomas and Adele Miller, brother Robert Miller, and brother in laws David Graham and Jim Ivacic.
He is survived by his sisters, Carol Ivacic of Greensboro NC and Barbara Graham of Richlands NC, son Bill Hudson his wife Kathleen Hudson of Jacksonville NC, daughters Pat Olivio late husband Kenney, Cynthia Hudson Young both of NJ, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. All who knew him adored him.
A memorial mass will be held at Infant of Prague Catholic Church at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted of Johnson funeral Home Jacksonville, NC
