In Memory Of: Staff Sargeant Thomas James Ornoski, Iraq War Veteran, 38, passed away October 3, 2019.
Left behind his parents, David and Levina Ornoski; sister, Jennifer Ornoski; wife, Ashley Ornoski, and two children, Kyler and Kamden Ornoski. Tom's passions were acting, baseball and History. He was a loving and caring father of his two boys. He will be missed by many!
Fly High Tom, we love you!
In lieu of flowers, donate to the National Diabetes Foundation.
Thomas' celebration of Life will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday the 18th at The Inverness Church of God. The burial ceremony will follow at 2:30 p.m. at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019