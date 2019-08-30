Thomas Rodney Taylor, 72, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.
Surviving are his wife, Vicky Sandy Taylor of the home; two sons, Rodney Thomas Taylor and wife Tracey, David Oliver Taylor both of Jacksonville; a daughter, Cheryl Taylor Banks of Aynor, SC; two brothers, Tony Taylor, Elwood Taylor Jr., both of Jacksonville; five grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral Home.
