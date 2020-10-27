Thurston Hines

Thurston Ray Hines, 68, of Maple Hill, North Carolina died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Atlanta Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his father, Stacey Hines, and his mother, Lula Bonham Hines; and his daughter, Tammy Dean Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline Massey Hines; his son, Christopher Ray Hines (Nikki Thompson); his granddaughter, Christina Marie Hines; his brothers, Lee Hines (Dexter Womble) and Neil Henry; and his sister, Christine Leann Futch.
Family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, North Carolina.A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville, North Carolina. There will not be a public viewing before the service.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.