Tiana Rankin
Tiana M. Rankin, 3, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, June 2, 2019.
A celebration of Tiana's life will be held 12 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Saunders Funeral Home, 210 Bell Fork Rd., Jacksonville.
Survivors include: her mother, Tiara Rankin of Jacksonville; stepfather, Rashad Cooper of Jacksonville; sisters, Tesia Cooper, Ra'Maiya Cooper and Ra'Mona Cooper, all of Jacksonville; brother, Rashad Cooper Jr. of Jacksonville; and grandparents, Ladell Rankin and James Smith Jr. of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 15 to June 16, 2019