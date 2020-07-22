1/1
Timothy Padgett
Zebulon - Timothy Jaye Padgett, 58, of Zebulon, passed away July 20, 2020, surrounded by his family in Smithfield.
The family will have a private service with military services by the Army at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville and with Ron Edwards officiating.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Kathy B. Padgett; parents, Elmer J. and Wanda Faye Padgett; sister, Stormy P. Hull and her husband David; nephews, Jon and Alex Hull; niece, Carly Jean Hull, Andra Lankford; aunts, Jackie Meyerhoff, Barbara Sanders; mother-in-law, Carolyn Kegley and many loving cousins.
The family will receive friends and family at the home of Elmer and Wanda Faye Padgett, 201 Verona Road in Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
James Gay
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharmin Hix
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Padgett family on their loss. TJ was a good friend to my brother Fred and my parents always enjoyed his company. With sympathy.
Louisa Arendt
Friend
