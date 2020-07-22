Timothy Padgett

Zebulon - Timothy Jaye Padgett, 58, of Zebulon, passed away July 20, 2020, surrounded by his family in Smithfield.
The family will have a private service with military services by the Army at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville and with Ron Edwards officiating.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Kathy B. Padgett; parents, Elmer J. and Wanda Faye Padgett; sister, Stormy P. Hull and her husband David; nephews, Jon and Alex Hull; niece, Carly Jean Hull, Andra Lankford; aunts, Jackie Meyerhoff, Barbara Sanders; mother-in-law, Carolyn Kegley and many loving cousins.
The family will receive friends and family at the home of Elmer and Wanda Faye Padgett, 201 Verona Road in Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville