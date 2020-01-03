Timothy Edward Rose, 68, of Jacksonville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Timothy is preceded in death by his parents, Peter F. Rose and Isabella A. McDonald Rose; and one son, Timothy Rose.
Survivors include a son, Sean Rose of Maple Hill; two daughters, Patricia Rose of Jacksonville, Roxanne Lyzette Cantrell of Maple Hill; two brothers, Michael Rose of Maple Hill, Peter F. Rose of Cape May, NJ; one sister, Maureen LaForet of Mahwah, NJ; and three grandchildren.
Timothy was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Navy.
Condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020