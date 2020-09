Or Copy this URL to Share

BEAUFORT - Tina Willis Gilchrist, 74, died Sept. 22, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Ann St. United Methodist Church, Beaufort with interment following at Oceanview Cemetery or view it at Munden Funeral Home website.

Family will receive friends one hour before the service.



