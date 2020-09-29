Swansboro - Gerald Thomas "Tom" Williams, 76, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born October 18, 1943, in Aurora, NC; son of the late Gerald White and Lela Moore Williams.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tom served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After graduating from California Polytechnic State University, he began a career teaching math and science in middle school, high school and community college in Lompoc, CA. After he retired from teaching, he moved to Swansboro, NC to fulfill his dream of being close to the water. He was an avid boater and enjoyed many warm days with family and friends cruising the Intercoastal Waterway and local beaches. Tom was a loving brother and uncle, and a great friend to many. The family will surely miss their "Uncle Tommy."
"Carry on Committee."
He is survived by sister, Hilda "Jeanne" Ritchie (Robert W.) of Plano, TX; niece, Dana Y. Ritchie of Weatherford, TX; nephew, Robert G. Ritchie (Christie) of Frisco, TX; and great-nieces and nephews, Ozzie Parker, and Hanna, Hayes, and Steven Ritchie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America at vva.org
or at 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.