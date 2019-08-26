POLLOCKSVILLE - Tommie Odell Fitzgerald, 75, of Pollocksville, died on Aug. 22, 2019.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in New Bern.
Survivors include wife, Amelia Fitzgerald; sons, Joshua B. Fitzgerald, of Pollocksville, Mark A. Fitzgerald, of Rapid City, South Dakota, T. J. Fitzgerald, of Murray, Utah, and Jared Fitzgerald, of Amherst, Virginia; brother, Jackie Fitzgerald, of Delaware; sister, Shelby Schlabach, of Delaware and grandchildren.
Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019