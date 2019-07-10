Hubert - Tommie Jerome Guthrie, 91, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born July 14, 1927, in Punta Gorda, FL; son of the late Thomas Hubert and Lina Frances Parker Guthrie.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Burton officiating. The family will receive friends at the home.
Tommie served his country in the US Army and the Merchant Marines. He also worked as an electrician at Cherry Point until he became disabled then he farmed and ran a campground until he retired in 1985. At that time he moved from Cedar Point to Hubert. He loved to spend time in the woods and was an avid deer and bear hunter into his eighties.
He is survived by wife, Juanita Lisk Guthrie of the home; sons, Mike Guthrie (Margaret) of Pine Knoll Shores, Gregg Guthrie of Newport News, VA, and Bruce Guthrie (Penny) of Hubert; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Norris of Wendell, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his good friend, Tom Corbin.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hubert Volunteer Fire Department, 118 Hubert Blvd. Hubert, NC 28539.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 10 to July 11, 2019