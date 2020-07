Or Copy this URL to Share

Tommy Ray Dundlow, 69 of Jacksonville, died July 5, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christian Life Fellowship PFWB Church, Jacksonville.

Survivors include wife, Louise C. Dundlow of the home; sons, Tommy Ray Dundlow Jr. and Danny Lee Dundlow, both of Virginia; two brothers and two sisters.

The family will receive friends half an hour before the service.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



