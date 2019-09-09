Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEATTLE – Tommy Wayne McAllister, J.D., 49, died last Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home in Seattle, Washington.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1969, in New Bern, NC. He graduated from White Oak High School in 1988, and received a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1992. Although he suffered from Type 1 Diabetes, he never let it define who he was.

He worked for a lobbying firm in Washington, D.C. for many years before attending the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law where he graduated in 2001. In 2004, he moved to western Washington state and began his career as a public defender in Tacoma. He liked to describe himself to colleagues as a "small-town lawyer from North Carolina." No doubt his southern charm and hometown manners helped him win some of his court cases. He later worked with a private firm before deciding to open his own law firm, The McAllister Law Group.

Known by family members as "Wayne" and friends as "Tom," he will be remembered for his many passions that he shared including his hobbies of aviation, skiing, travel, and a love for all things maritime. He always enjoyed traveling with friends and spending time with family. More than anything, he had a great love for dogs and his 13-year-old beloved Beagle named "Whiskey."

Survivors include parents, Tommy and Joyce McAllister, of Jacksonville, NC; brother. Ralph McAllister, of Los Angeles; brother and sister-in-law, Alex and Stacy McAllister, and nieces Myra McAllister and Clara McAllister, of Boone, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Seattle Humane Society,

A service will be held in Gimje, South Korea in 2020.



