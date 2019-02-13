Tonia Mechelle "Toni" Dixon, 54, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Reverend Lynn Maxwell officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Surviving; husband, Michael A. Dixon Sr. of the home; daughter, Colby Harrell (Cruz) of Jacksonville, three step daughters, Heather Haddock (Randy) of Jacksonville, Tiffany Steenhoven (Joe) of Havelock, Jennifer Dixon of Jacksonville; stepson, Michael A. Dixon Jr. of Jacksonville; brother, Ricky Dixon (Peggy) of Jacksonville; and 10 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019