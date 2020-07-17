Toni Elliott

Toni Ethel (Weber) Elliott, 68, passed away July 12, 2020, with her daughter and son by her side.

She was born July 5, 1952, in Perth Amboy, NJ; to Charles Marshall Weber and Genevieve Ruth (Amos) Weber. Toni was an avid quilter and always was working on a project for her family, friends,or guild. She loved making baby quilts for each new grandchild. She belonged to the Red Rose Quilt Guild in Lancaster, PA, and the Carolina Pine Needle Quilters Guild in Jacksonville, NC. She was a sacrificial and loving Wife, Mother, and Grammy who treasured her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Genevieve C. Kaiser (David) of Wilmington, NC; and her son, Jay M. Comly (Tania) of Jacksonville, NC. Adored Grammy of Lauren, Sarah, Nathan, Clayton, Hudson, Elysia, Madison, Liam, Mark, Missy, and great-grandchildren, Alivia and Emery.

Celebration of life picnic will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carolina Pine Needle Quilters Guild, PO Box 821, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

