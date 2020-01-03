Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tonia Rhodes. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Tonia Danielle Pullium Rhodes, 49, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Born on December 24, 1970 in Chicago, IL; she was a daughter of Tommy Lee Giles of Pinole, CA and Leslie B. Giles of Fremont, CA. She worked in the medical field her entire life and was devoted to her family and loved them all. She was especially crazy over her son, Romeo, who was her pride and joy.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Tony M. Rhodes of the home; four daughters, Keranicole Pullium of Jacksonville, Jocelyn Dinkins (Antonio) of Jacksonville, Nicollette Romero of Queens, NY, Kiara Ford of Chadbourn; two sons, Romeo Berry of Jacksonville, Anthony Rhodes of Clarkton; siblings, Sharron Pullium of Ripon, CA, Tangie Lewis of Valeijo, CA, Toni Pullium of Benicia, CA, Tommy Lee Giles Jr. of Berkley, CA, Tiara Giles of Fremont, CA, Tina Giles of Pinole, CA; best friend, Georgette "Cookie" Lanier of Benton Harbor, MI; and four grandchildren, Tyler J. Alston, Jaida A. Dinkins, Brayden J. Oliver, Alani T. Dinkins; and a host of nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with Minister Carol Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.

