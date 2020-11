Maple Hill – Tonya Boone Ladson, 59, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.She was born December 19, 1960 in Swansboro. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park, Swansboro.She is survived by husband, Gene Ladson of the home; daughter, Lorraine Holley (Justin) of Hampstead; Step-daughter, Frankie Aguirre of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Hunter, Aaron, Kylie, and Westley; brother, Toby Boone of Hubert.Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.