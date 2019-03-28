Toshi "May" Iwasaki Webber, 89, of Jacksonville died March 21, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Alzheimer's Related Care Nursing Facility, Jacksonville.
Survivors include sons, Thomas Iwasaki of California, Joseph Eason of Maine; brother and sister, both of Japan.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019