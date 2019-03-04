Tranquilino Costillo

Obituary
Tranquilino Verdugo Costillo, 67, of Sneads Ferry, died Saturday, March, 2, 2019, at his home.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, with Military Honors.
Surviving are his wife, Sylvia Smith Costillo of the home; four sons, Lino Costillo, Jesse Costillo, Alex Costillo, Kebe Costillo; and a grandson, Hunter Castillo.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
