MAYSVILLE - Trey Bennett, 29, of Maysville died Oct. 29, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Grants Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Maysville with interment following at Bennett family cemetery, Maysville.
Survivors include father, Junior Bennett of Maysville; mother, Louise Oravecz of New Bern; son, Carsen Wayne Justus; daughter, Jamisen East Justus, both of Jacksonville; sisters, Stephanie Ann Bennett of Jacksonville, Florida, Rebecca Marie Frank of Jacksonville, Candace Michelle Jansen of Newport, Erica Nicole Edmonston of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Haley Elizabeth Kassell of Maysville.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville.
