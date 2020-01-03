SWANSBORO - Trey Inman, 38, of Swansboro died Dec. 31, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at White Oak Memorial Gardens, Maysville.
Survivors include father, Eddie Inman of Hampstead; mother, Wanda Morris; daughter, Alexis Ann-Heleen Inman; brother, James Lee Phillips, all of Swansboro; and sisters, Chassitity Dawn Inman of Pantego, Candice Delight Inman of Stella.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020