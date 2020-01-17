RICHLANDS - William Troy Batchelor, 84, of Richlands died Jan. 16, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home with burial following at Batchelor family cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 60 years, Annette Taylor Batchelor of the home; son, James Batchelor of Jacksonville; and daughter, Lori Hedlund of Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020