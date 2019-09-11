Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy Tremain. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary

Swansboro - Troy "Troy Boy" Neal Tremain, 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Carteret Healthcare.

He was born June 25, 1962, in Orange County, CA.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon on Friday, September 13, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Rev. Bryan Lassiter officiating. Burial will follow at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A time of remembrance will be held following the graveside at the Swansboro Moose Lodge.

Troy graduated from White Oak High School in 1980. He has been an electrician with Sandi's Electric Service since 1995. He was a Legion member of the Swansboro Moose Lodge and loved spending time with his family and friends. He also loved his time playing games and attending various activities at the Swansboro Moose Family Center. He was a friend that anyone could call when they needed help.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth Tremain of Jacksonville; son, Alex Tremain of Maysville; daughter, Meredith Green of Jacksonville; grandson, Skyler Green; brothers, Doug Tremain (Teresa) of Richlands, Coleman Tremain (Stacy) of Jacksonville, Darl Tremain of Charleston, SC, and Todd Tremain (Janine) of Wilmington; sisters, Eyvonne Fritter (Steve) of Hubert, Terry Collins (Jeff) of Maysville, and Joy Vier (Scott) of Maysville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and many, many, great friends, to include his best friend and soulmate, Kay Johnson of the home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Tremain.

The family would like to offer a very special thanks to everyone who has touched his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mooseheart Charities, Moosehaven Charities or to the at

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



