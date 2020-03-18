RICHLANDS - Troy Junior Walton, 69, of Richlands died March 16, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Christian Community Church with burial at Dunn-Davis family cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Chelvy Walton; sons, Timothy Walton, Joseph Walton; brother, Grant Walton; and sisters, Mildred Batchelor and Dallas Harper.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Christian Community Church.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020